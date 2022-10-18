UrduPoint.com

Nearly 60 Killed In 10 Days Of Syria Rebel Clashes: Monitor

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :More than a week of inter-rebel fighting in Syria's Turkish-held north has killed 58 people, mostly combatants -- battles that have allowed Al-Qaeda-linked fighters to gain ground, a war monitor said Tuesday.

The clashes since October 8 have been among the deadliest in years, killing 48 rebel fighters and 10 civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Fighting has taken place in a volatile area near the Turkish border.

Those killed include 28 fighters from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance (HTS), according to the Britain-based war monitor, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.

