UrduPoint.com

Nearly 600 Starbucks Branches Reopen In Shanghai

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Nearly 600 Starbucks branches reopen in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Shanghai resumed operations on Friday after a two-month suspension.

As of Friday, nearly 600 Starbucks branches in Shanghai have reopened, accounting for about two-thirds of its outlets in the city.

"Nearly 500 of them have reopened in the past three days, which gives our team more confidence," said Leo Tsoi, chief executive officer of Starbucks China.

It is estimated that Shanghai, a city at the forefront of China's boom in coffee consumption, has more than 7,000 coffee shops. Starbucks alone has over 900 branches in Shanghai.

Tsoi noted that a new Starbucks will open in Shanghai's Qingpu District on Saturday. "Both the resumption of existing branches and the opening of the new one reflect our confidence in China's consumer market."Starbucks announced in 2018 that it aims to have 6,000 branches in China by end of September 2022.

Related Topics

China Leo Shanghai September 2018 Market

Recent Stories

HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall ass ..

HEC directed to ensure transparency in overall assessment process: Senate told

12 minutes ago
 LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for th ..

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for the Final Year Architecture Stud ..

3 hours ago
 'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes lov ..

'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes love, health and happiness for Wa ..

3 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per l ..

Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per litre from June 3

4 hours ago
 Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanita ..

Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

4 hours ago
 “who dream of dividing the country into three pa ..

“who dream of dividing the country into three parts to save their politics liv ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.