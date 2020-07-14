UrduPoint.com
Nearly 60,000 New Virus Cases In US In 24 Hours: Johns Hopkins

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:20 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States on Monday confirmed 59,222 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.

That put the total number of cases in the US, the nation hardest-hit by the global pandemic, at more than 3.36 million, the Baltimore-based university said at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Tuesday).

Another 411 deaths were reported, bringing that total toll to 135,582.

The country has seen a resurgence of cases in the so-called Sun Belt, stretching across the south from Florida to California.

That uptick has prompted some states to backtrack on loosening their anti-virus restrictions -- or to reinstate tougher measures.

On Monday, California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of indoor restaurants, bars, movie theaters, hair salons and houses of worship to stem the spread.

