Nearly 640 Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered Across China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 02:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Over 639 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Sunday, a Chinese health official said Monday.

On average, 12.47 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the country each day in May, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference, adding that the figure is 2.

58 times that of April.

Mi also noted that China has provided 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

