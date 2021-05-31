Nearly 640 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Over 639 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Sunday, a Chinese health official said Monday.

On average, 12.47 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered across the country each day in May, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference, adding that the figure is 2.

58 times that of April.

Mi also noted that China has provided 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world.