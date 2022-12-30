Nearly 6,400 people die due to traffic accidents in Vietnam in 2022

HANOI, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :A total of 11,448 traffic accidents occurred in 2022 in Vietnam, killing 6,364 people, severely injuring 4,215 and slightly injuring 3,613, according to the country's Traffic Police Department on Friday.

The number of traffic accidents and slight injuries decreased by 0.3 percent and 12.

1 percent, respectively, while the number of deaths and severe injuries rose 9.9 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

On average, in 2022, Vietnam saw 31 traffic accidents per day which claimed 17 lives and injured 22 people.

A total of 11,454 traffic accidents occurred in the Southeast Asian country in 2021, killing over 5,700 people and injuring nearly 8,000, according to Vietnam's General Statistics Office.