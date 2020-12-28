UrduPoint.com
Nearly 70 Pct Of Chinese Prudent About Job Change

Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

CHINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :A recent survey revealed that 69.8 percent of the Chinese working population were cautious about landing new jobs in the upcoming job change season.

Nearly 86 percent of the respondents in the survey by the China Youth Daily noted that people should be more prudent about job-hopping at the turn of the year, a perspective which received the most support from people born in the 1980s and 1990s and those with an annual income between 100,000 Yuan (around 15,300 U.S. Dollars) and 200,000 yuan.

The survey found only 28.4 percent of respondents optimistic about changing jobs in the next couple of months.

Most of the bulls are either 5 to 10 years into the workplace or with an annual income between 200,000 yuan and 300,000 yuan, it noted.

Slightly more than 79 percent of the respondents toyed with the idea of switching jobs in 2020, while 41.3 percent put the idea into practice, according to the survey.

A total of 2,015 working staff took part in the survey, among whom people born in the 1980s accounted for 47.6 percent, those born in the 1990s accounted for 42.5 percent, and those born in the 1970s accounted for 8.5 percent.

In terms of work experience, 31.5 percent have worked from 5 to 10 years, 27.9 percent for three to five years, and 19.8 percent have a work experience of more than 10 years.

