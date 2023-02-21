UrduPoint.com

Nearly 70 Troops Killed In Two Militant Attacks In Troubled Burkina

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Ouagadougou, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Suspected militants killed at least 15 soldiers in troubled northern Burkina Faso, just three days after an ambush that claimed the lives of 51 troops, security sources said Tuesday.

A unit in Tin-Akoff in Oudalan province near the border with Mali "came under violent attack" on Monday evening, a source said, giving a toll of "about 15 dead" with others still missing.

The army mounted a counter-attack with air support, "neutralising... dozens of terrorists," the source added.

A second source in the security forces confirmed the assault and put the toll at 19 soldiers dead and "dozens of missing." The bloodshed came as the Sahel nation reeled from a deadly ambush last Friday near Deou, also in Oudalan province.

Fifty-one soldiers died and 160 militants were killed in that action and the aftermath, according to army figures.

Militants insurgents in Mali began launching cross-border incursions on the landlocked Sahel state more than seven years ago.

Since then, than 10,000 civilians, police and troops have died, according to NGO estimates, and more than two million people have fled their homes.

Around 40 percent of the nation's territory lies outside the government's control.

Anger within the military at failures to turn the tide sparked two coups last year.

Hours before news broke of the latest attack, political parties and civil groups displayed their support for the ruling junta.

"In these difficult times, I urge the Burkinabe people to cultivate a spirit of national unity and support the transitional authorities in their resolve to restore our territorial integrity," said Zephirin Diabre of the Union for Progress and Change (UPC).

