Nearly 90 pct of A-share-listed companies report profit for Jan-Sept

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Nearly 90 percent of companies listed on the A-share market reported profits during the first three quarters of 2021, according to a report from the China Association for Public Companies.

Net profits of all A-share-listed companies hit 4.43 trillion Yuan (about 695 billion yuan) during the first three quarters, up 28.

41 percent year on year.

Some 30 percent of A-share-listed companies saw their net profits rise above 50 percent year on year during the period, the report said.

Non-financial listed companies posted higher-than-average growth in revenues and net profits during the period. Their net profits amounted to 2.53 trillion yuan, surging 39.78 percent from a year ago, showed the report.