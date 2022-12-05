Nearly half Australians feel lives worsened by COVID-19 pandemic: report

SYDNEY, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) --:A new report has found that 45 percent of Australians feel their lives worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, among whom those unemployed and people with disability or mental health concerns suffer even much worse impacts.

The Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research at the University of Melbourne on Monday revealed how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Australians' life course in its latest report of the Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) survey.

Using data up until 2020, the report showed that the COVID-19 pandemic saw the biggest rise in job insecurity over the two decades, as almost one in 20 workers (4.5 percent) reported losing their jobs nationally and almost one in 10 Australian employees (9.6 percent) were stood down without pay.

According to the report, the employment of men and women fell sharply to 78.3 percent and 71.6 percent, respectively, while the proportion of the unemployed rose from 4.0 percent to 6.3 percent for men and from 2.9 percent to 4.0 percent for women.