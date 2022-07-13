UrduPoint.com

Nearly Half Of Australians Living With Chronic Health Condition: Report

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2022 | 12:40 PM

CANBERRA, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :--:Almost half of Australians are living with a chronic health condition, a report has said.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) on Wednesday published its latest two-yearly report on the nation's health.

It found that the life expectancy rate at birth increased to 83.0 years in 2020, or the sixth-highest rate among the 38 Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) member countries.

However, with people living longer the number of Australians with at least one chronic health condition such as diabetes, cancer or mental conditions has increased to 11.

6 million, or 47 percent of the population.

"With a population that is living longer, we are now experiencing higher rates of chronic and age-related conditions, such as dementia," Matthew James, deputy chief executive of AIHW, said in a media release.

"For example, we know that older Australians use a higher proportion of hospital and other health services and 54 percent of all subsidized medicines were dispensed to people aged 65 and over."

