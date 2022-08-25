Afghanistan, Aug. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :A total of 75 families who lost their houses in a recent fire that occurred in Faizabad district of the northern Jawzjan province have received humanitarian assistance donated by China, a provincial officer said Thursday.

"The China-donated humanitarian assistance, which includes rice and blanket, were distributed among 75 families yesterday," Sarajudin Saraji, head of disaster management and humanitarian affairs, told Xinhua.

More than 120 families were affected due to the blaze that burned their houses to ashes in Bala Mardian village of Faizabad district some three weeks ago.

Those who received the donations have expressed gratitude to China.

"The assistance sent by China is significant in running our daily life. We are poor and can now take a sigh of relief," Abdul Matin Muradiani, a victim of the fire, told Xinhua.

China has earlier provided humanitarian assistance to quake-affected families in the eastern Paktika and Khost provinces, and COVID-19 vaccines to the war-torn Afghanistan.