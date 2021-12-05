Neglect of refugees is 'shipwreck of civilisation': Pope Francis

Lesbos Island, Greece, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Pope Francis on Sunday criticised nations for their indifference to refugees and the root causes of migration, branding it a "shipwreck of civilisation".

"In Europe there are those who persist in treating the problem as a matter that does not concern them," the pope said as he visited the camp of Mavrovouni on the Greek island of Lesbos, where nearly 2,200 asylum seekers live.