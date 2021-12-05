UrduPoint.com

Neglect Of Refugees Is 'shipwreck Of Civilisation': Pope Francis

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 03:10 PM

Neglect of refugees is 'shipwreck of civilisation': Pope Francis

Lesbos Island, Greece, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Pope Francis on Sunday criticised nations for their indifference to refugees and the root causes of migration, branding it a "shipwreck of civilisation".

"In Europe there are those who persist in treating the problem as a matter that does not concern them," the pope said as he visited the camp of Mavrovouni on the Greek island of Lesbos, where nearly 2,200 asylum seekers live.

Related Topics

Europe Sunday Refugee

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sri Lankan Foreign Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sri Lankan Foreign Minister

29 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indian External Affair ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Indian External Affairs Minister

59 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman&#039;s Minister of F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman&#039;s Minister of Foreign Affairs

1 hour ago
 India reports highest COVID-19 fatalities since Ju ..

India reports highest COVID-19 fatalities since July

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Thai King on National Day

UAE leaders congratulate Thai King on National Day

2 hours ago
 Kuwait reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Kuwait reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.