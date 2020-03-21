UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Negotiations Lag On $1 Trillion Stimulus For Virus-hit US

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 10:30 AM

Negotiations lag on $1 trillion stimulus for virus-hit US

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :US lawmakers urgently negotiating a $1 trillion emergency package to salvage an economy ravaged by the coronavirus missed a Republican-imposed deadline to reach an agreement by the end of Friday.

Senate Republicans were seeking a rapid deal in order to hold a final vote Monday on a bill aimed at allocating vast sums of Federal Dollars to American households as well as for industries that help form the backbone of a suddenly teetering economy.

But Democrats have been pushing for stronger worker protections and more substantial outlays for families devastated by the crisis, and the party's top Democrat Chuck Schumer said the Republican package was "inadequate" for millions of Americans facing dire straits.

Negotiations stalled despite Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell setting a Friday night deadline.

Senators said they would work through the weekend, and if a deal is struck Saturday then a first procedural vote is likely Sunday.

Negotiators held talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other administration officials to thrash out a compromise over the massive federal intervention.

McConnell's proposal includes onetime "recovery rebates" of up to $1,200 for most adults, and hundreds of billions of dollars in loan guarantees to industries hit by the crisis, including airlines, and to small businesses.

"That would allow a bipartisan package focused on immediate challenges to pass the Senate Monday" before it goes to the House of Representatives, McConnell said.

The top Democrat in Congress, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, joined some of the negotiations by phone. Afterwards, she said McConnell's proposal "puts corporations ahead of working people." "As written, it is a non-starter," she said in a letter to Democratic colleagues.

Schumer, warning that more dramatic assistance would be necessary, called for a beefed-up worker support plan.

And he said McConnell's bid insufficiently addresses the chronic shortage of intensive care beds, ventilator machines, masks and other medical equipment.

Republicans have signalled they could come back with an additional emergency funding bill after this Phase Three legislation passes Congress, but Schumer rejected that approach.

"Later is no good," he said.

Related Topics

Loan Senate Shortage Vote Nancy Democrats Congress Sunday Agreement Top Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 March 2020

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

2 COVID-19 deaths confirmed: UAE Ministry of Healt ..

8 hours ago

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

9 hours ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

10 hours ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.