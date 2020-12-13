UrduPoint.com
Negrao Penalty Puts Ulsan Hyundai In Asian Champions League Final

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Junior Negrao struck from the penalty spot in the 119th minute as South Korea's Ulsan Hyundai Motors reached the final of the Asian Champions League with an action-packed 2-1 win over Japan's Vissel Kobe on Sunday.

Hotaru Yamaguchi's 52nd minute goal for Vissel Kobe was cancelled out by Yoon-Bit-garam's 81st minute strike before the match went into extra-time at the Al Sadd sports Club.

But after more frantic action during which both teams were unlucky to miss chances, Negrao won a penalty for Ulsan when he was fouled by Vissel Kobe goalkeeper Daiya Maekawa one minute from time.

The Brazilian stepped up to score with a grounder to Maekawa's right as Vissel Kobe's injured captain Andres Iniesta watched dejectedly from the stands.

Ulsan Hyundai, who won the title in 2012 for the first time, will now clash with Iranian giants Persepolis on December 19 in the final.

