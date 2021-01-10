Negredo leads Cadiz to victory over 10-man Alaves

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Alvaro Negredo helped Cadiz register their first victory in five games on Sunday as they defeated 10-man Alaves 3-1.

A red card for Alaves defender Alberto Rodriguez proved pivotal in the second half, with Antony Lozano and Negredo each scoring soon after to seal the win for Cadiz.

Alaves had earlier pulled level through a Joselu penalty after Alex put Cadiz in front.

The win ends a barren spell for Cadiz, who take one step closer to safety after being promoted last term. They climb to ninth while Alaves sit 14th.

Earlier, Levante had also moved into the top half of the table by coming from behind to beat Eibar 2-1, Gonzalo Melero and Jose Luis Morales scoring the goals for them in the second half.