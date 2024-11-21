Open Menu

Neil Simon’s Super Hit Play Will Be Staged At NAPA From Nov 27 To 1 Dec

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Neil Simon’s super hit play will be staged at NAPA from Nov 27 to 1 Dec

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Acclaimed American playwright Neil Simon’s super hit play, 'The Sunshine Boys', will be staged at the National Academy of Performing Arts-NAPA from November 27 to December 1 as 'Budha Mar Gaya Kya'.

The play, a laugh-a-minute comedy has been translated and directed by NAPA’s graduate, playwright, director, and actress Samina Nazeer, and features NAPA alumni Samhan Ghazi, Saad Faridi, Kashif Hussain, and Rachna Kirplani.

This was announced at a press conference on Thursday by the CEO NAPA, Junaid Zuberi.

The play director and key members of the cast were also present at the press conference.

Junaid Zuberi told the press on Thursday that the NAPA focuses on being academy and that is why only the choicest of work is presented here.

He said the Zia Mohyeddin Theater where the play would be staged was primarily a teaching space and though it is often used for public performances, the prime objective of the NAPA facilities was to impart performing arts education.

Play’s director Samina Nazir, on the occasion, said she chose Neil Simon’s play because his settings were almost always urban, and people from big mega polis like Karachi could relate to such situations.

The cast members also spoke on the occasion and discussed their roles in the play.

More Stories From Miscellaneous