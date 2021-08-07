UrduPoint.com

Nelly Korda Wins Gold Medal In Olympics Women's Golf

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 10:30 AM

Nelly Korda wins gold medal in Olympics women's golf

Kawagoe, Japan, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Nelly Korda won the Olympics gold medal on Saturday at Kasumigaseki Country Club to make it an American golf clean sweep at Tokyo 2020.

The world number one emulated countryman Xander Schauffele by carding a final-round 69 to finish at 17-under par 267 and win by one stroke from Lydia Ko of New Zealand and Mone Inami of Japan.

Ko and Inami will have sudden-death playoff to decide the destiny of the silver and bronze medals.

Related Topics

World Tokyo Japan 2020 Gold Silver Olympics Bronze From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th August 2021

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 ..

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Brand Finance

10 hours ago
 Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani studen ..

Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani students, work permit holders

10 hours ago
 UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Inci ..

UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Incident - Envoy to UN

10 hours ago
 Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure Na ..

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure National Interests - Deputy Envo ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.