Kawagoe, Japan, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Nelly Korda won the Olympics gold medal on Saturday at Kasumigaseki Country Club to make it an American golf clean sweep at Tokyo 2020.

The world number one emulated countryman Xander Schauffele by carding a final-round 69 to finish at 17-under par 267 and win by one stroke from Lydia Ko of New Zealand and Mone Inami of Japan.

Ko and Inami will have sudden-death playoff to decide the destiny of the silver and bronze medals.