Nelson Chamisa, the 'young' pastor aiming for Zimbabwe poll upset

Harare, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :An experienced politician with decades of activism under his belt, Zimbabwe's 45-year-old opposition leader Nelson Chamisa is still known to many as "mukomana" or "the young man".

The moniker reflects the age gap between the presidential hopeful and his main challenger in an August 23 vote -- incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa, 80.

It is also used to avoid uttering the politician's name in public in a country where rights groups say his rival has unleashed a brutal crackdown on dissent.

Mineral-rich Zimbabwe is more and more like a "dictatorship", Chamisa told AFP in an interview this year.

A lawyer and church pastor, Chamisa leads the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) -- the only party harbouring any real hope of unseating the ruling ZANU-PF, which has held an iron grip on power since independence in 1980.

Still, the odds are stacked against it.

Some CCC rallies have been blocked, some of its members arrested and thrown in jail and fears of vote rigging are widespread.

Chamisa has seen it all before.

The lightly built, moustachioed Chamisa has been arrested several times for his political activities.

In 2007, he was severely beaten with truncheons and an iron bar and left for dead. He spent five days in hospital after the attack, which was widely blamed on ruling-party thugs.

In 2021 he was the target of what he calls an assassination plot when shots were fired at his convoy. A bullet ripped through the left rear seat of his car where he normally sits.

"I'm lucky to be alive," he said.