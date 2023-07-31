Open Menu

Neom McLaren Electric Racing Team Releases First AI Sticker For Racing Cars

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Neom McLaren electric racing team releases first aI sticker for racing cars

SAUDIA ARABIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Using artificial intelligence techniques, the NEOM McLaren Electric Racing team has released the world's first car sticker designed for chassis of race vehicles, which was set to be posted on racing cars at the world championships organized by the International automobile Federation (FIA), it was announced here today.

The sticker which was released yesterday at London Electric Car Race coincided with the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of founding the McLaren Racing team.

The stickers were developed in collaboration between NEOM and McLaren Racing featuring the creative future design visions of the drivers Rene Rast, Jake Hughes and four members of the NEOM Graduate Development Program.

The visions of the six participants were written as texts then converted into images and artistic designs that reflect the vision of all participants, and finally were merged into one design. McLaren Racing designers put the finishing touches on the final design who have put it as a sticker on the cars bodyworks.

Related Topics

World Vehicles Car London Hughes Federal Investigation Agency All Race McLaren

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates an ..

Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2023

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with S ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with Serbian Business Council&#039;s ..

1 hour ago
 Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible C ..

Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge

1 hour ago
 ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee c ..

‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee concludes review of 2023 submis ..

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

1 hour ago

Muslim woman assaulted, beaten in public in India’s Ujjain city

2 hours ago
Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ co ..

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

2 hours ago
 DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real esta ..

DMT records over AED46.33bn in Abu Dhabi real estate transactions in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame ..

Benazir Bhutto’s wax statue displayed at Madame Tussauds in Dubai

3 hours ago
 Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘ ..

Year of Sustainability launches 2nd edition of ‘Sustainability Guide’

3 hours ago
 H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister ..

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister for Foreign Affairs & Interna ..

4 hours ago
 Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Mal ..

Masdar explores developing 2GW clean energy in Malaysia amid Asia expansion

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous