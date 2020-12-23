Nepal adds 722 COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

KATHMANDU, Dec. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Nepal on Tuesday confirmed 722 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national total to 255,236, said the health ministry.

Meanwhile, three more deaths from the virus were reported, raising the national death toll to 1,798.

Nepal on Tuesday said it has imposed restrictions on international flights originating from or transiting through Britain after the identification of a new strain of coronavirus in the European country.