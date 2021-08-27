UrduPoint.com

Nepal Allows Chinese MRNA Vaccine Candidate To Conduct Phase III Clinical Trials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:11 PM

Nepal allows Chinese mRNA vaccine candidate to conduct Phase III clinical trials

KATHMANDU, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) --:A messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Chinese manufacturers has gained approval from the Nepali government to conduct the third phase of clinical trials in the South Asian country, a senior official from Nepal Health Research Council said Friday.

It is the first time that a COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been allowed for clinical trials in the country.

The vaccine ARCoV was jointly developed by China's Suzhou Abogen Biosciences (AbogenBio), the Institute of Military Medicine under the academy of Military Sciences and Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

"A cabinet meeting on Thursday decided to allow the Chinese company (Walvax Biotechnology) and its local partner Deurali-Janta Pharmaceutical Pvt.

Ltd to conduct the third phase of clinical trials of the vaccine in Nepal," Dr. Pradip Gyanwali, executive chief of the Health Research Council, told Xinhua.

"We received a proposal from the Chinese company about a month ago seeking approval to conduct clinical trials," said Gyanwali. "After finding the vaccine candidate good in terms of safety and efficacy, we forwarded the proposal to the Health Ministry recommending that it be permitted to conduct trials here. The Health Ministry took the proposal to the Cabinet and the Cabinet approved the proposal."

