Nepal extends ban on import of 10 types of goods to save forex

KATHMANDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) --:The Nepali government is extending a complete ban on the import of 10 types of products till the end of August, as the country still struggles against a dwindling foreign exchange reserve.

As per the notice published in Nepal Gazette on Sunday, mobile phones priced over 300 U.S. Dollars and motorcycles with an engine capacity of over 150 cc shall be barred entry till Aug. 30, along with liquor, tobacco products, diamond, color tv sets larger than 32 inches, jeeps, cars and vans, dolls, playing cards and snacks.

The ban, first imposed in late April, should have run till mid-July, when the current fiscal year ended.

The government notice said the ban is enforced to safeguard the external financial position and balance of payments in order to forestall any imminent threat to the economy.

"As there has been no improvement in foreign exchange reserves, the government currently has no other options but to impose a ban on the non-essential goods which had contributed to the outflow of foreign currencies," Keshav Acharya, a senior economist, told Xinhua.