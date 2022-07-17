UrduPoint.com

Nepal Extends Ban On Import Of 10 Types Of Goods To Save Forex

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Nepal extends ban on import of 10 types of goods to save forex

KATHMANDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) --:The Nepali government is extending a complete ban on the import of 10 types of products till the end of August, as the country still struggles against a dwindling foreign exchange reserve.

As per the notice published in Nepal Gazette on Sunday, mobile phones priced over 300 U.S. Dollars and motorcycles with an engine capacity of over 150 cc shall be barred entry till Aug. 30, along with liquor, tobacco products, diamond, color tv sets larger than 32 inches, jeeps, cars and vans, dolls, playing cards and snacks.

The ban, first imposed in late April, should have run till mid-July, when the current fiscal year ended.

The government notice said the ban is enforced to safeguard the external financial position and balance of payments in order to forestall any imminent threat to the economy.

"As there has been no improvement in foreign exchange reserves, the government currently has no other options but to impose a ban on the non-essential goods which had contributed to the outflow of foreign currencies," Keshav Acharya, a senior economist, told Xinhua.

Related Topics

Exchange Import Mobile Nepal April August Sunday TV Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

8 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

16 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

16 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

16 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.