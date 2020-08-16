UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nepal Landslide Toll Rises To 19 As Hope Fades For Missing

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 08:30 PM

Nepal landslide toll rises to 19 as hope fades for missing

Kathmandu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :The death toll from a landslide in Nepal has risen to 19 after eight more bodies were pulled out from a mud-covered village in north-central Nepal, police said Sunday.

Dozens of villagers in the remote hillside region of Sindhupalchowk district were buried under mud and stone after heavy rains caused a landslide early Friday.

Rescuers dug out 11 bodies on Friday and have been searching for survivors. Helicopters were being used to reach the isolated site after the landslide blocked roads.

Nineteen people remain missing but hopes that anyone had survived the landslip were fading, authorities said.

"Search efforts are under way but we are losing hope of rescuing the missing people alive," local police official Madhav Kafle told AFP said.

The houses hit by the landslide were among those rebuilt after a devastating 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal in 2015. Sindhupalchowk was among the worst-affected districts.

The Himalayan nation has been badly hit by landslides and floods, with more than 200 people killed and 75 missing since monsoon rains began mid-June, according to the home ministry.

The number of deadly landslides has increased this year, with experts saying the massive 2015 quake and more road construction could be triggering the deadly slips.

Related Topics

Earthquake Police Road Nepal SITE Sunday 2015 From Rains

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli FM inaugurate phone li ..

1 hour ago

Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free ..

2 hours ago

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Expo Live&#039; assists pandemic-hit innovat ..

3 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,086

4 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo offers specialised care to lizards popu ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.