UrduPoint.com

Nepal Overturns Suspension Of Rape-accused Cricketer

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Nepal overturns suspension of rape-accused cricketer

Kathmandu, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Nepal's cricket board lifted the suspension of its top player on Wednesday even as the Himalayan republic's top law officer sought to have him sent back to custody on rape charges.

Sandeep Lamichhane is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a Kathmandu hotel room last August but was released on bail last month.

Cricket Association of Nepal president Chatur Bahadur Chand told AFP that the board decided Wednesday to allow the 22-year-old to return to the field.

"The board had taken disciplinary action against him and suspended him. The new decision to lift the suspension will allow him to play games," Chand told AFP.

Nepal's attorney general had a day earlier filed an appeal seeking Lamichhane's return to custody because the decision to release him on bail was "flawed", office spokesman Sanjiv Raj Regmi told AFP.

"We have asked the Supreme Court to overturn the high court's decision," Regmi said.

"An accused of any criminal offence that could lead to the prison term of more than three years must stay in custody." Lamichhane is a star spin-bowler and was the poster boy for cricket's rising profile in mountainous Nepal, which gained one-day international status in 2018.

His big break came when he was snapped up by the Delhi Capitals for the money-spinning Indian Premier League in 2018, and he has since been Nepal's most sought-after cricketer.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant against him in September while he was away playing in the Caribbean Premier League.

He returned and was arrested the following month and has maintained his innocence while fighting his pre-trial detention.

Lamichhane was suspended as Nepal's cricket captain after the arrest warrant was issued.

Related Topics

Cricket Delhi Supreme Court Indian Premier League Hotel Kathmandu Lead Nepal August September Criminals 2018 Top Premier League Court

Recent Stories

Sedition Case: Fawad Chaudhary secures post-arrest ..

Sedition Case: Fawad Chaudhary secures post-arrest bail

32 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Uzbek Senate Chairper ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Uzbek Senate Chairperson at Wahat Al Karama

45 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on initiatives ..

60 minutes ago
 Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander call ..

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condol ..

3 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidat ..

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidate for WMO Presidency

3 hours ago
 Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.