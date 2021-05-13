Nepal reels from Covid 'crisis situation' as infections soar

Kathmandu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Five people suffocated in a Nepal hospital after oxygen ran out this week, just the latest victims of a vicious Covid surge that risks devastating the impoverished country and its ill-equipped healthcare system.

Daily new cases have risen 60-fold since April 1 and nearly a thousand people have died in the past 10 days, according to official figures which, as in neighboring India, are seen as under-reporting the scale of the virus.

The mountainous country of almost 30 million is now seeing severe cases flood hospitals as oxygen cylinders empty faster than they can be refilled and almost half of those tested return positive.

In the capital Kathmandu, several hospitals have said they can no longer admit new patients, turning away desperate relatives looking for beds for infected loved ones.

And Nepal's prime minister now faces accusations that he missed a window of opportunity to stem the virus' spread -- allowing public gatherings and international travel even as cases soared to devastating levels across the border in India.

Samir Kumar Adhikari, chief of the Health Ministry's Heath Emergency Operation Centre, said that the country is now in a "crisis situation".

"If even 20 percent of the thousands in home isolation require hospital beds and care, it might reach a point where we will not be able to handle it," he said.

The five Covid patients who died this week were being treated in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Rupandehi in southern Nepal.

"Our vehicles were queueing with cylinders to refill at three different refilling stations, but none were able to do so on time," Bishnu Gautam, a doctor at the Lumbini Provincial Hospital, told AFP.

Gaurav Sharda, president of Nepal Oxygen Industry Association, said that demand is outstripping production capacity.

"All oxygen plants in Kathmandu are operating 24 hours and supplying oxygen in their full capacity. We can refill only 8,000 cylinders a day but demand is much higher."