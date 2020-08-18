UrduPoint.com
Nepal Reports Record High COVID-19 Cases In Single Day

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

Nepal reports record high COVID-19 cases in single day

KATHMANDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Nepali government on Tuesday reported the biggest single day spike in COVID-19 cases as the Himalayan country witnessed over 1,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

"COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours stood at 1,016," Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population said at a regular press briefing.The previous single-day high was witnessed on July 3 with 740 cases.

With addition of new COVID-19 cases, the total cases in the country reached 28,257, according to the ministry.

The Nepali government also confirmed the death of seven people, taking the country's COVID-19 related deaths to 114.

Although Nepal has been witnessing sharp decline in COVID-19 cases after July 3, the cases started to surge once again after the Nepali government ended lock-down on July 22, allowing almost all economic and social activities to operate.

"In the past, infections were largely confined among the migrant Nepali workers who returned home," Gautam told Xinhua early this week. "Now, the infections are spreading among people in communities and people of all walks of lives."He said since the lock-down was ended, people have not been maintaining social distancing and many of them have not been wearing face masks which resulted in surge of COVID-19 cases.

