Nepal signs peace deal with banned Maoist rebels

Kathmandu, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :An outlawed Maoist group accused of staging several attacks signed a peace deal with Nepal's communist government on Friday, bringing an end to the country's only active insurgency.

Jubilant Prime Minister K.P Sharma Oli hailed the deal as "historic" at a gathering with the group's leader Netra Bikram Chand, who came out of hiding for the signing.

Nepal has enjoyed relative peace since 2006, when a decade-long civil war ended and most rebels joined mainstream politics.

But some hardline guerrillas formed a new Communist Party of Nepal, accusing their former leaders of betraying their revolutionary cause.

The group was banned in 2019 after it was implicated in an explosion in Kathmandu that killed one person, and it has also been accused of several attacks and extortion.

The Nepali government Friday agreed to lift a ban on the group, release jailed party members and drop charges against them, leaving no other major rebel groups active in the country.

"Nepal has entered a peaceful era, there are no more violent conflicts," Oli said.