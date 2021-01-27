Nepal starts vaccination drive against COVID-19

KATHMANDU, Jan. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Nepali government on Wednesday started the first phase of a vaccination campaign against COVID-19 as Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli inaugurated the campaign through a virtual event.

The vaccination process began from 120 vaccine centres across the country and the targeted groups for vaccination in the first phase include health workers, sanitation workers, and elderly people living in care homes, among others, according to the health ministry of Nepal.

During the inauguration ceremony, the Nepali prime minister said that his country started the vaccination drive relatively early compared to many other countries around the world.

"We aim to vaccinate all the population who need to be vaccinated within the next three months free of cost," he added.

The country's health minister said that the ministry planned to inoculate vaccines and all the people would be vaccinated based on a priority list and in a phase-wise manner.