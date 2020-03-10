UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nepal Suspends Visa-on-arrival Facilities For Three More Countries Amid COVID-19 Fears

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:20 AM

Nepal suspends visa-on-arrival facilities for three more countries amid COVID-19 fears

KATHMANDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :France, Germany and Spain have been added to the list of the countries whose nationals would not get visa-on-arrival facility amid the coronavirus epidemic, Nepal's Department of Immigration said on Monday.

By publishing a notice on its website, the immigration department said that the Nepali government decided to temporarily suspend visa-on-arrival for the nationals of the three countries effective from Tuesday till the date of further notice.

One week ago, Nepal suspended the visa-on-arrival regime for nationals of five countries China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran, which were badly affected by the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the nationals from these eight countries, who intend to visit Nepal, can get a visa beforehand from the Nepali missions abroad, according to the immigration department.

Related Topics

Iran China Visit Germany Spain Italy Japan South Korea Nepal Visa From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on presidential pala ..

38 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE taking timely measures against vi ..

53 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 10, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

10 hours ago

WHO says threat of coronavirus pandemic ‘very re ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.