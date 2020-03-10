Nepal suspends visa-on-arrival facilities for three more countries amid COVID-19 fears

KATHMANDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :France, Germany and Spain have been added to the list of the countries whose nationals would not get visa-on-arrival facility amid the coronavirus epidemic, Nepal's Department of Immigration said on Monday.

By publishing a notice on its website, the immigration department said that the Nepali government decided to temporarily suspend visa-on-arrival for the nationals of the three countries effective from Tuesday till the date of further notice.

One week ago, Nepal suspended the visa-on-arrival regime for nationals of five countries China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran, which were badly affected by the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the nationals from these eight countries, who intend to visit Nepal, can get a visa beforehand from the Nepali missions abroad, according to the immigration department.