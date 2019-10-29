UrduPoint.com
Nepali Climber Says Sets New Speed Record For World's 14 Highest Peaks

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 09:50 AM

Nepali climber says sets new speed record for world's 14 highest peaks

Kathmandu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :A Nepali mountaineer has smashed the record for summiting the world's 14 highest peaks, according to a post on his social media account on Tuesday.

Nirmal Purja completed the climb of the 14 mountains, all over 8,000 metres (26,250 feet) in seven months, the post said.

The previous record was seven years, 11 months and 14 days.

"MISSION ACHIEVED! says @nimsdai from the summit of #Shishapangma," read the post on Purja's Facebook page, referring to the final peak.

