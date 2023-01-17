UrduPoint.com

Nepali PM Expands Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Nepali PM expands cabinet

KATHMANDU, Jan. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) --:Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal expanded his cabinet on Tuesday, inducting 12 ministers and three ministers of state from different parties.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office to the newly appointed ministers, while Dahal did the same to the three ministers of state in the presence of the president.

Bimala Rai Paudyal from the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) was sworn in as the foreign minister.

There are only two ministerial posts vacant now after the expansion.

Dahal took office on Dec. 26 as the head of a coalition government along with seven ministers, and he won a vote of confidence comfortably in the House of Representatives on Jan 10.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Same Nepal From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

DMCC, Ellington Properties partner to launch AED1. ..

DMCC, Ellington Properties partner to launch AED1.2 billion new residential deve ..

1 minute ago
 DFM concludes its investor roadshow in New York

DFM concludes its investor roadshow in New York

31 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance, Dubai Free Zones Council sign ..

Ministry of Finance, Dubai Free Zones Council sign MoU on exchange of informatio ..

31 minutes ago
 Daftarkhwan Partners with Pakistan Air Force

Daftarkhwan Partners with Pakistan Air Force

1 hour ago
 Several projects in pipeline for recovery, rehabil ..

Several projects in pipeline for recovery, rehabilitation of flood-hit areas, NA ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives President of Uganda

Sharjah Ruler receives President of Uganda

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.