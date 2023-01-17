Nepali PM expands cabinet

KATHMANDU, Jan. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) --:Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal expanded his cabinet on Tuesday, inducting 12 ministers and three ministers of state from different parties.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office to the newly appointed ministers, while Dahal did the same to the three ministers of state in the presence of the president.

Bimala Rai Paudyal from the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) was sworn in as the foreign minister.

There are only two ministerial posts vacant now after the expansion.

Dahal took office on Dec. 26 as the head of a coalition government along with seven ministers, and he won a vote of confidence comfortably in the House of Representatives on Jan 10.