Nepali PM Leaves For 4-day Visit To India

Published May 31, 2023

KATHMANDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal left for a four-day visit to India on Wednesday afternoon, with a number of deals expected to be inked during the tour.

Dahal is leading a delegation comprising nearly 100 members for his first foreign trip since he took office in December last year.

Different agreements are expected to be signed during the prime minister's visit, Nepal's Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud said at a press meeting on Tuesday.

"Attracting Indian investment in hydropower projects, the expansion of transmission lines and seeking Indian support in the export of energy to Bangladesh are our priorities," he said, adding that they will also request the Indian government to allow the air routes.

