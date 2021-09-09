UrduPoint.com

Nerve Disorder Listed As 'very Rare' Side Effect Of AstraZeneca Jab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 08:50 AM

Nerve disorder listed as 'very rare' side effect of AstraZeneca jab

The Hague, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The European Medicines Agency has listed the neurological disorder Guillain-Barre syndrome, which can cause temporary paralysis, as a "very rare" side effect of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

A causal relationship was "considered at least a reasonable possibility", the EMA said in an update Wednesday after a total of 833 cases of the syndrome had been reported worldwide by July 31, from about 592 million doses of the AstraZeneca "Vaxzevria" shot administered.

"GBS should therefore be added to the product information as a side effect of Vaxzevria," the Amsterdam-based agency said.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome was a "very rare" side effect, occurring in under one in 10,000 people, it added.

The disorder is a nerve inflammation that may cause temporary paralysis and difficulty breathing.

In the United States, the very rare syndrome affects an estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people each year and most go on to recover.

The EMA recommended that a warning be added to information on the vaccine that tells people to seek medical attention if they develop weakness and paralysis in the extremities that can progress to the chest and face.

The European drug regulator had in July listed Guillain-Barre syndrome as a "very rare" side effect of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which uses the same adenovirus technology as the AstraZeneca jab.

The US food and Drug Administration also warned in July of an "increased risk" of developing the neurological syndrome with Johnson & Johnson's dose.

Both regulators stressed that the vaccine's benefits outweighed the potential risks.

Related Topics

Technology Progress Same United States May July From Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th September 2021

36 minutes ago
 Religious education key to promoting peace, harmon ..

Religious education key to promoting peace, harmony: Abdullah bin Bayyah

7 hours ago
 Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on succ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on success in Tokyo Paralympic Games

10 hours ago
 Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electr ..

Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electric vehicles production in Paki ..

8 hours ago
 Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.