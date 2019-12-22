Nestvold-Haugen quickest after Alta Badia giant slalom first run

Alta Badia, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Norway's Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen topped the times ahead of Marco Odermatt and Alexis Pinturault after the opening run in Sunday's giant slalom at Alta Badia.

Nestvold-Haugen led Swiss skier Odermatt by 0.07sec with falling snow and mist making conditions tricky at the Italian resort.

Frenchman Pinturault, who won last weekend's slalom at Val d'Isere, is 0.20sec back while overall World Cup title contender Henrik Kristoffersen is sixth at 0.26sec.

The second leg is scheduled for 1200 GMT.

Austria's Vincent Kriechmayr, the winner in Friday's Val Gardena super-G leads the World Cup standings with 312 points. Pinturault is second on 264.