UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Net Loss: Virus Hammers Senegal's Fish Exporters

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

Net loss: Virus hammers Senegal's fish exporters

Dakar, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :On a usually bustling wharf in Senegal's capital Dakar, a young fishmonger named Galaye Sarr asks God to lift the "curse" of the coronavirus.

He and thousands of others in the poor West African country are suffering the effects of coronavirus restrictions on the lucrative fish trade.

Senegal's fishing industry is one of its largest, employing around 53,000 people directly and over half a million people indirectly, according to the UN's food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Fish is also one of the country's top export earners, with Europe -- its economy now slammed by the coronavirus pandemic -- one of its principal markets.

Senegal has announced an anti-virus dusk-to-dawn curfew to curb the spread of coronavirus, which along with flight restrictions and blow to European demand, has hit fish exporters hard.

"Now we sell less, in less time," said Sarr, 23, adding that the local markets were already saturated and prices were down.

Ordinarily, Sarr would buy catches from fishers who ply the Atlantic in multicoloured boats, known as pirogues.

He would then sell the fish on to processing plants, which package the product for export.

Related Topics

United Nations Poor Europe Agriculture Young Buy Dakar Senegal Market God From Industry Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

147,853 tonnes of air cargo through Abu Dhabi Airp ..

6 minutes ago

UAE announces recovery of 23 patients, 277 new cas ..

36 minutes ago

McDonald’s Pakistan values the efforts of Modern ..

3 hours ago

JKT removed as Chairman of Agricultural Task Force

3 hours ago

Major reshuffle in federal cabinet as PM accepts S ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa University responds to COVID-19 with emerg ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.