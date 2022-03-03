Net proceeds from Chelsea sale to go to Ukraine victims

(@FahadShabbir)

London, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Roman Abramovich said Wednesday that "net proceeds" from his sale of Premier League club Chelsea would go to the victims of the war in Ukraine.

"I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated," the Russian-Israeli billionaire said in his statement on the club's website.

"The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery."