Netanyahu arrives at court for corruption trial

Jerusalem, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in court Monday for his corruption trial, which resumes as the veteran premier seeks to form a coalition to extend his record 12-year tenure.

Wearing a black mask and dark suit, Netanyahu was seated in the Jerusalem District Court following an order from judges to attend opening arguments in the case, in which he is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

