Netanyahu, Biden speak after Israel flattens AP news office in Gaza: statement

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US President Joe Biden that Israel did its utmost to safeguard civilians in its Gaza bombing campaign, after an air strike demolished a tower hosting the Associated Press news agency.

"Netanyahu stressed that Israel is doing everything to avoid harming those uninvolved," a readout from the Israeli premier's office said.

"The proof is that towers containing terror sites are cleared of uninvolved people prior to being attacked."