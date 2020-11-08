UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Congratulates Biden, 'a Great Friend Of Israel'

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 10:40 AM

Netanyahu congratulates Biden, 'a great friend of Israel'

Jerusalem, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Israel Prime Minister and close Donald Trump ally Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Joe Biden on his election victory early Sunday, calling the United States president-elect "a great friend of Israel".

"I look forward to working with both of you to further strengthen the special alliance between the US and Israel," Netanyahu wrote on Twitter, referring to Biden and running mate Kamala Harris.

