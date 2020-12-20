UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Gets Coronavirus Jab, Starting Israel Rollout

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

Ramat Gan, Israel, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a Covid-19 vaccine jab on Saturday, kicking off a national rollout over the coming days.

Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein were injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine live on tv "to serve as personal examples and encourage the public to be vaccinated", the premier said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

