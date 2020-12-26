UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netanyahu Invites Moroccan King To Visit Israel: Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Netanyahu invites Moroccan king to visit Israel: statement

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Morocco's King Mohammed VI held a telephone conversation during which the Israeli premier invited the king for a visit, Netanyahu's office said Friday.

The news of the phone call comes three days after an Israeli delegation signed a US-brokered normalisation agreement with Morocco in Rabat.

"The leaders congratulated each other over the renewal of ties between the countries, the signing of the joint statement with the US, and the agreements between the two countries," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.

"In addition, the processes and mechanisms to implement the agreements were determined," it added.

The North African country is the third Arab nation this year to normalise ties with the Jewish state.

During the "warm and friendly" conversation, Netanyahu invited Mohammed VI to visit Israel, while the king noted "the bold and warm connection with Morocco's Jews and Moroccan expatriates in Israel", according to the statement.

"The prime minister said that all of Israel was enthusiastic about peace between the countries," the statement added.

Four bilateral deals were signed Tuesday between Israel and Morocco, centring on direct air links, water management, connecting financial systems and a visa waiver arrangement for diplomats.

Israel and Morocco are also due to reopen diplomatic offices.

Morocco closed its liaison office in Tel Aviv in 2000, at the start of the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising.

Morocco has North Africa's largest Jewish community of about 3,000 people, and Israel is home to 700,000 Jews of Moroccan origin.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Israel Water Visit Rabat Morocco Visa Jew All From Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Explosion in Nashville believed to be &#039;intent ..

1 hour ago

Egyptian, Russian FMs discuss regional issues

1 hour ago

Russian, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Constr ..

22 minutes ago

Explosion in downtown Nashville an 'intentional ac ..

22 minutes ago

Estonia to Receive First COVID-19 Vaccines on Satu ..

22 minutes ago

Britain faces major Brexit challenges after last-m ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.