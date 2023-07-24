Open Menu

Netanyahu Leaves Hospital As Israeli Lawmakers To Vote On Divisive Reforms

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Netanyahu leaves hospital as Israeli lawmakers to vote on divisive reforms

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Israeli lawmakers on Monday prepared for a final vote on a major component of the hard-right government's controversial judicial reforms even as US President Joe Biden called for postponing the "divisive" bill that has triggered mass protests.

Lawmakers debated through the night amid last-ditch efforts by Israel's President Isaac Herzog to reach a compromise. He met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a hospital where he had undergone surgery to fit a pacemaker.

On Monday, Netanyahu was discharged from hospital following the surgery, said Sheba Medical Center, where he was fitted with pacemaker.

Netanyahu had said from his hospital room on Sunday that upon his release he would go to parliament for the vote.

The proposed judicial revamp has split the nation and, since its unveiling in January, set off one of the biggest protest movements in Israel's history.

Protesters took to the streets again on Monday. Many gathered near parliament, where some camped out, to oppose Netanyahu's proposal to curb the powers of the Supreme Court as part of the revamp.

Critics fear the changes will undermine Israel's democracy.

Thousands of demonstrators backing the government and its reform plans had also rallied in Tel Aviv, the epicentre of months-long anti-government protests.

A vote is expected in the Knesset later on Monday on the draft law which would limit judges' ability to strike down government decisions they deem "unreasonable".

As the crisis looked set to come to a head, Biden urged Israeli leaders to postpone the vote.

"From the perspective of Israel's friends in the United States, it looks like the current judicial reform proposal is becoming more divisive, not less," he said in a statement first published by news site Axios and later shared with AFP.

"It doesn't make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this - the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus."

More Stories From Miscellaneous