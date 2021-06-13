UrduPoint.com
Netanyahu Ousted, Bennett Israel's New Prime Minister: Parliament

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Netanyahu ousted, Bennett Israel's new prime minister: parliament

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :After a record 12 years under Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel entered a new era Sunday, voting in a motley coalition united by animosity towards "Bibi" and installing his one-time protege Naftali Bennett as prime minister.

Sixty members of the Knesset voted in favour of the ideologically divided alliance and 59 against, with one abstention.

Bennett will serve as prime minister for two years, after which coalition architect, centrist Yair Lapid, is set to take over.

