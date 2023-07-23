Open Menu

Netanyahu To Have Pacemaker Fitted Ahead Of Vote On Judicial Reforms

Sumaira FH Published July 23, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Netanyahu to have pacemaker fitted ahead of vote on judicial reforms

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would undergo surgery to implant a pacemaker on Sunday, with lawmakers set to debate a controversial judicial reform bill that has brought tens of thousands of protesters to the streets.

The proposed judicial revamp proposed by Netanyahu's hard-right government has split the nation and sparked one of the biggest protest movements in Israel's history since it was unveiled in January.

The prime minister will undergo the procedure at Tel Hashomer hospital, a statement from his office said, with Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin standing in for him.

A week ago Netanyahu, 73, had been discharged from the same medical centre after a night of hospitalization following complaints of dizziness.

"A week ago I had a monitoring device implanted and this device beeped this evening and announced that I needed to get a pacemaker. I have to do this tonight, I feel great and I listen to my doctors," Netanyahu said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Netanyahu's latest health scare comes with lawmakers set to debate the reforms bill in parliament on Sunday to be followed by a vote on Monday.

"The doctors tell me that I will be free and I will be released from the hospital tomorrow afternoon and will be able to go to the Knesset to vote," the prime minister added.

The final vote Monday will be on the key "reasonability" clause through which judges can strike down government decisions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Israel Parliament Vote Facebook Split Levin Same January Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

41 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

9 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

10 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

10 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

11 hours ago
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

11 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

11 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

11 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

11 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

11 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous