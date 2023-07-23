Open Menu

Netanyahu To Undergo Surgery To 'implant Pacemaker': Israel PM Office

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Netanyahu to undergo surgery to 'implant pacemaker': Israel PM office

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo surgery to implant a pacemaker, his office said in a statement early on Sunday, just days after he was discharged from hospital following a health scare.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu will tonight undergo a procedure to implant a pacemaker at Sheba Medical Centre at Tel Hashomer," the statement said.

"The procedure will be carried out under sedation, during which time Justice Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Lenin will stand in for him," it added.

A week ago Netanyahu, 73, had been discharged from the same medical centre after a night of hospitalisaton following complaints of dizziness.

At that time as part of cardiological tests, the centre had decided to use Holter monitor to monitor his heart rhythm, Sheba's head of cardiology professor Amit Segev said last week.

