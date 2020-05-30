UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netflix Acquires Hollywood's Historic Egyptian Theatre

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Netflix acquires Hollywood's historic Egyptian Theatre

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Netflix completed its purchase of Hollywood's historic Egyptian Theatre on Friday, helping to confirm the streaming giant's newfound central position in the movie industry.

The Los Angeles theater built in 1922 claims to have hosted Hollywood's first ever movie premiere -- "Robin Hood" -- and will be used by Netflix for movie premieres as well as screenings and special events.

"The Egyptian Theatre is an incredible part of Hollywood history and has been treasured by the Los Angeles film community for nearly a century," said Netflix film head Scott Stuber in a statement confirming the deal.

Netflix, which did not reveal the size of its investment, will run the venue jointly with the nonprofit American Cinematheque, which bought the dilapidated theater from city officials in 1996 and renovated it two years later.

The Egyptian Theatre's landmark 1922 premiere of "Robin Hood" saw Charlie Chaplin and movie mogul Cecil B. DeMille join the film's star Douglas Fairbanks and his wife Mary Pickford at the venue on Hollywood Boulevard.

It would later host premieres of other key silent movies from Hollywood's famed Golden Age, such as "The Gold Rush" and "The Ten Commandments." Netflix has spent billions in recent years to lure the industry's top filmmaking talent, upstaging traditional Tinseltown studios with prestigious titles including "Roma" and "The Irishman.

" Last year the streaming giant announced it would use New York's historic Paris theater, which had been shuttered months earlier, for special events and screenings.

The investments have been widely seen as a shot across the bows in Netflix's battle with major movie theater chains and older Hollywood studios.

Traditionally the waiting period before movies appear online agreed upon by studios and major theater chains is 90 days, but Netflix and other streaming giants have been running their movies in select theaters for briefer windows.

The Oscars and other major award shows require films in contention run in designated theaters for a certain period of time, although many have temporarily relaxed their rules this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hollywood trade IndieWire reported this week that Netflix will skip traditional major movie festivals this year such as Venice, Toronto and New York -- should they take place -- preferring to premiere its titles at independent venues.

"love for film is inseparable from L.A.'s history and identity," said Mayor Eric Garcetti.

"We are working toward the day when audiences can return to theaters -- and this extraordinary partnership will preserve an important piece of our cultural heritage that can be shared for years to come."

Related Topics

Century Film And Movies Wife Roma Toronto Los Angeles Paris Douglas Venice Mary Fairbanks New York Gold Oscar From Industry Top Netflix Billion Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

More businesses to resume economic activities in A ..

51 minutes ago

Fed chair warns of widening inequality as US consu ..

2 hours ago

Latvia Plans to Stop Russian-Language Broadcast St ..

3 hours ago

Virus lockdown forces Brits to become own dentists ..

3 hours ago

Punjab govt taking effective measures against locu ..

3 hours ago

Island Nations Fear Lack of Access to COVID-19 Vac ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.