UrduPoint.com

Netflix Growth In Recent Quarter Slightly Misses Mark

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Netflix growth in recent quarter slightly misses mark

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Netflix on Thursday reported ending the year with 221.8 million subscribers, slightly missing its forecast despite the success of hit series like "Squid Game" and "Money Heist".

"We slightly over-forecasted paid net adds in (the fourth quarter)," Netflix said in a letter accompanying its quarterly earnings report.

Most of the 8.3 million subscriptions added at the end of last year came from outside North America, according to the streaming television service.

Netflix said in the earnings report that it expected to only add some 2.5 million subscribers in the current quarter, possible fueling investor concerns that the effect of a "pull-forward" of sign-ups caused by the pandemic has not yet dispelled.

Meanwhile, Netflix costs continued to rise as it spends on shows and marketing to fend off competition from the likes of Disney+ and Amazon Prime.

"Film is incredibly important for our members, which is why our ambition has always been to work with the world's best filmmakers and stars to create a wide variety of quality movies," Netflix said in the letter.

"We took a large step forward in Q4 on this front with our biggest film slate ever." The pandemic has stalled production of shows for a while, but Netflix has ramped back up its production of original programming, boasting of hits with "Squid Game", "Red Notice" and "Money Heist".

Netflix shares that ended the official trading day at a loss dipped a little further to $508.25 in late trades.

Netflix reported a net income of $607 million in the fourth quarter on revenue that grew to $7.7 billion.

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Money TV From Best Netflix Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2022

17 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 21st January 2022

22 minutes ago
 Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcomi ..

Sullivan Briefs Bucharest Nine on Blinken's Upcoming Meeting With Lavrov - White ..

9 hours ago
 Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithiu ..

Serbia backs out of controversial Rio Tinto lithium mine: PM

9 hours ago
 New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukr ..

New US House Sanctions Bill to Deter Russia on Ukraine May Appear Next Week - Pe ..

9 hours ago
 US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, ..

US Military Bombed Syrian Dam on 'No-Strike' List, Causing Loss of Function - Re ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.