UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netflix Hit 'The Crown' Should Carry Fiction Warning: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Netflix hit 'The Crown' should carry fiction warning: minister

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Netflix hit series "The Crown" should make clear that much of its content is fiction over fears of damage to the image of British royal family, a government minister said.

"It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other tv productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that," culture minister Oliver Dowden told The Mail on Sunday.

"Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact".

Dowden is expected to formally write to the US streaming company to request it adds a "health warning" before each episode.

The latest episode in the series, which follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II and her close family, revolves around Prince Charles and his doomed marriage to wife Diana.

Those close to the royal family fear that fabricated scenes are hurting the monarchy, particularly heir to the throne Charles.

"It is quite sinister the way that (screenwriter Peter) Morgan is clearly using light entertainment to drive a very overt republican agenda and people just don't see it," an unnamed friend of the prince told the paper.

Although largely sympathetic to Diana, her brother has also called for Netflix to make clear some scenes are fictional.

"It would help The Crown an enormous amount if at the beginning of each episode it stated that, 'this isn't true but is based around some real events'. Because then everyone would understand it's drama for drama's sake," Charles Spencer told ITV.

More than 70 million households worldwide have watched The Crown, which is now on its fourth series, since it began in 2016, according to figures released by Netflix.

Related Topics

Company Marriage Wife Spencer May Sunday 2016 Family TV Government Netflix Million

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways to commence flights from Beijing to ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Shamal Pasture in Al ..

31 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

1 hour ago

UAE to celebrate Commemoration Day

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai announces ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE, SAMA issue report on results of joint digit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.