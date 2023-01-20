UrduPoint.com

Netflix Soars To 230 Mn Subscribers, Co-founder Steps Down

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Netflix soars to 230 mn subscribers, co-founder steps down

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :US streaming giant Netflix on Friday said it ended last year with more than 230 million global subscribers, beating analysts' expectations as hits such as "Wednesday" and "Harry & Meghan" enticed new viewers.

"2022 was a tough year, with a bumpy start but a brighter finish," the company said in a letter announcing bumper fourth-quarter earnings.

Netflix also announced that co-founder Reed Hastings was standing down as CEO, ending a two-decade-long leadership that saw the company grow from a rent-by-mail DVD service to an entertainment juggernaut.

Hastings ceded everyday control of Netflix to his two longtime associates Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos, who has been the face of Netflix in Hollywood and had already been named co-CEO.

"Our board has been discussing succession planning for many years (even founders need to evolve!)" Hastings said in a blog post.

He said he would take the new job of executive chairman, noting this was a role that tech giant founders often take, using Amazon's Jeff Bezos and microsoft's Bill Gates as examples.

The changing of the guard was announced as Netflix posted earnings and subscriber data that blew past even the most optimistic expectations.

The streaming giant said it enticed 7.7 million new members in three months, bringing Netflix membership around the world to 230 million people.

Netflix praised a successful slate of new content that included horror-themed comedy "Wednesday", calling the "Addams Family" spinoff the company's third most popular series ever.

Royal tell-all documentary "Harry & Meghan" also scored, Netflix said, as well as "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" starring Daniel Craig.

The fresh titles helped attract users to a new lower-priced "Basic with Ads" subscription, as consumers cut back on their entertainment spending amid soaring inflation and an uncertain economy.

Revenue in October to December period, at $7.85 billion, was in line with estimates and helped send shares in Netflix up by more than 6 per cent after the announcement.

Netflix insists that counting new users is no longer the most important criterion for assessing the company's health and that revenue should instead be the main metric.

After years of standing alone as the world's premiere streaming site, Netflix now faces strong competition from deep-pocketed rivals, including Disney +, which has also introduced an ad-based subscription.

But despite the new challenges, Netflix is one of the rare tech giants to have garnered confidence from Wall Street with its share price up almost 50 per cent in the past six months.

Other tech giants and streaming rival Disney have been hammered on the markets as firms lay off employees and cut costs after a massive hiring and spending spree at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

World Company Job Bill Gates Hastings Price SITE Daniel Craig October December Market Post Family From Share Netflix Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

Iraq scoop fourth Arabian Gulf Cup

7 hours ago
 Jay Vine rides his way onto podium at Tour Down Un ..

Jay Vine rides his way onto podium at Tour Down Under

7 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with COP28 UAE Presidency to ..

Dubai Cares partners with COP28 UAE Presidency to boost education&#039;s climate ..

8 hours ago
 Luke Donald takes lead in opening round of Abu Dha ..

Luke Donald takes lead in opening round of Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

8 hours ago
 US Captures Islamic State Extremist Responsible fo ..

US Captures Islamic State Extremist Responsible for Operations in Region - State ..

9 hours ago
 NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn terrorist attac ..

NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn terrorist attack on police check-post

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.