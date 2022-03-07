UrduPoint.com

Netflix Suspends Service In Russia Over Ukraine Invasion: US Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Netflix suspends service in Russia over Ukraine invasion: US media

New York, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Streaming giant Netflix has suspended its service in Russia, US media reported Sunday, in protest at Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The US-based platform had already halted its acquisitions in Russia earlier this week, as well as its production of original programs.

"Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," a spokesperson told the US magazine Variety.

When contacted by AFP, Netflix did not immediately respond.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming platform, with 221.8 million subscribers at the end of 2021.

But it is a minor player in Russia, where it has fewer than one million subscribers, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Netflix joins a host of foreign companies that have announced the suspension of operations or outright withdrawal from Russia since the launch of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

On Monday, Netflix told the website Vulture that it did not intend to comply with a Russian law that requires streaming platforms to offer several free channels, some of which are considered to be government propaganda outlets, from the beginning of March.

Related Topics

Protest World Ukraine Moscow Russia February March Sunday Media From Government Netflix Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

24 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

1 day ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

1 day ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

1 day ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>